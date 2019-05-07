Let workers vote on 8 May, overtime is voluntary – labour minister

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has appealed to employers to allow workers to exercise their democratic rights through voting.

“I want to remind all employers that in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act that overtime work is voluntary and is unlawful for any employer to force an employee to work overtime without employees’ consent, unless entities that in whole or in part have been declared essential services wherein workers on that day will be performing essential service,” Oliphant said ahead of 8 May.

This followed numerous complaints received by the department of labour that certain employers wanted to force workers to work on election day.

“If you force employees to work on election day note then you are violating and denying them their constitutional and democratic right to vote.

“I therefore, encourage employers to release workers on Wednesday [08 May 201] to go and exercise their democratic and constitutional right in casting their vote.”

Wednesday, 8 May has been declared a public holiday to ensure every voter has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

North West Community Safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane on Tuesday declared that the province was ready for the much awaited general election.

He said six people were arrested in Madinonyane, Ganyesa for allegedly disrupting the election process and torching a vehicle belonging to an electoral officer.

Ganyesa is one of eight areas in North West flagged as hotspots.

– African News Agency (ANA)

