IEC meets Nehawu to stop possible election day strike

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Monday engaged in an emergency meeting with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) to avoid threatened strike action.

This comes after talks broke down on Sunday in the wake of the trade union’s threat last week to strike during the general elections on Wednesday.

Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha said they were in a meeting with the IEC officials over a range of workplace demands.

Saphetha said the union was concerned that its members at the IEC for the past three years have been fighting for the implementation of the organisational review recommendations which were tabled by the service provider sourced by the IEC at an exorbitant fee.

“To date, the IEC is refusing to implement such recommendations. These recommendations suggested that the salary bands and structure be changed with immediate effect. As things stand, workers are not paid accordingly and are subjected to slave wages,” said Saphetha.

With only two days to go to the elections, Saphetha said they were still in a meeting for update.

The IEC was not immediately available for comment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

