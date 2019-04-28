Elections will bring shift to how people vote – Lekota

The May 8 general election will bring a shift in the way people vote, Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota said on Sunday.

“I expect that in this election many people, many will change, and many will try to look for different men and women, fellow churchgoers and so on, who are reliable and make their marks next to them. I think it will be different, whether we like it or not it is not going to be like what it was like last time,” Lekota said on the sidelines of his election campaign in Dikweipi, Moruleng, near Rustenburg in the North West, where he attended a church service at the Working in the Light International Ministry.

Addressing congregants, Lekota appealed for reconciliation, peace, and love. He called on the congregation to vote on May 8, and asked that they vote “wisely”, without directly appealing to them to vote Cope.

“God gave you the ability to know what is right and what is wrong. Go and vote on May 8, but do so wisely,” he said.

Lekota noted that citizens were not compelled to vote for any particular party or the party they had voted for previously.

“Some of the people voted for us then [previously] because they understood what we were saying to them… We did not become a government, if you do not become a government you cannot do those things that you want to do for the people,” he said in an apparent reference to the decline in voter support for Cope since the 2009 elections.

Lekota, former Gauteng premier Mbazima Shillowa, and former deputy defence minister Mluleleki George left the African National Congress to established Cope in 2008. Lekota was defence minister at the time.

This was after former president Jacob Zuma was elected ANC leader in Polokwane in December 2007, beating his rival former president Thabo Mbeki. The ANC subsequently “recalled” Mbeki and he resigned as president on September 21, 2008. Many senior cabinet ministers resigned their posts at the same time in solidarity with Mbeki, including deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

On September 23, Lekota announced he had served the ANC with “divorce papers” and on October 8 announced that a national convention would be held to discuss the future of South African politics and the possible formation of a new political movement. Cope was established in Bloemfontein on December 16.

The party garnered 1,311,027 votes in the 2009 general election, winning 30 seats in the National Assembly. However, in the 2014 general election Cope’s support declined drastically to 123,235 votes and only three seats in the assembly.

– African News Agency (ANA)

