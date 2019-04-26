DA, Cope electioneering in Rustenburg this weekend

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in North West is set to celebrate Freedom Day with electioneering in Rustenburg.

The party said via a statement that its North West premier candidate, Joe McGluwa, would conduct a mass door-to-door campaign during which he would engage with residents of Karlien Park and Zinniaville about the party’s manifesto – and urge them to “vote for change”.

He would later deliver his Freedom Day address at the Zinniaville Community Sports Grounds.

Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota takes his campaign to Dikweipi in the Moses Kotane municipality on Sunday. He is set to attend a church service and interact with local traditional leaders.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.