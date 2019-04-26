Sisulu urges South Africans living abroad to vote on Freedom Day

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday urged South Africans living abroad to go to their nearest missions to cast their ballots in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

South Africans living abroad will cast their votes on Saturday, which also marks 25 years since the first democratic elections in the country, now known as Freedom Day.

“We give you this right and we would like you to exercise it. Please make sure that you put your mark against the party or parties or persons that you would like to represent you in a democratic South Africa,” Sisulu said in a voice note distributed on Friday.

“The generation that comes after us is owed a bright future, it is owed the promises that are enshrined in the Constitution as we continuously strive to make the kind of South Africa that we have in our Constitution. Be part of that change, vote today.”

The votes will be counted along with those cast on May 8 when most registered voters are expected to choose who their next leaders will be.

– African News Agency (ANA)

