De Lille gears up for another legal battle with the DA

Good party leader Patricia de Lille on Monday said she was seeking relief in the High Court in Cape Town in a bid to stop her former political home, the Democratic Alliance (DA), from peddling lies about her.

Last week, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ordered the DA to apologise to its former member, setting a deadline of three days for the party to do so publicly, for telling potential voters during telecanvassing ahead of the May 8 elections that De Lille was fired from her position as Cape Town mayor.

De Lille resigned from her position last year following a protracted legal battle with the DA.

The DA said it would not apologise as it believed the IEC overstepped and that only a court could order it to apologise.

“The DA have a right to apply to review the IEC decision but they do not have the right to continue to make false statements about me,” De Lille said in a statement.

“My lawyers have requested the DA to give me an undertaking to stop using their false script, saying that they ‘fired me’, at least until a court has determined the finding of the IEC. The DA have unreasonably refused to do so and this forces me to approach the courts, once again.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

