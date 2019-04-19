Voters say support is anchored on ‘new dawn’ – ANC Gauteng

Voters have told African National Congress (ANC) representatives that they would continue to support the party but that this hinged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “New Dawn”, the party’s term for efforts to clean up government after years of widespread corruption, the party’s provincial leadership in Gauteng said on Friday.

The ANC said in a statement it was moved by citizens’ willingness to welcome its representatives into their homes and give feedback on its plans.

“As the ANC in Gauteng, led by our chairperson David Makhura, PEC, REC, BEC and all our alliance structures, we remain humbled by the feedback you have been giving us. We are more humbled by you welcoming us in your homes, churches, synagogues, malls, and everywhere, including in shebeens and taverns to engage with you on together we can grow an inclusive society and economy that works for all,” said Tasneem Mosara, the spokeswoman of the provincial executive committee.

She added that the “majority” of those canvassed in the province have said they would cast their ballots for the ANC on May 8, but the support was not unconditional.

“Through various platforms of engagements – door-to-door campaigns, sectoral work, public meetings, one-on-one engagements, or social media, the majority of Gautengers have assured us that they will continue to support the People’s Movement, the African National Congress (ANC).

“This support, however, they said is not a blanket support. Many told us their support for the ANC is anchored on the appreciation of the new dawn, which is about bringing hope to many and together growing an inclusive society and economy.”

The ANC issued the statement to mark the opening of the party’s pavilion at the 125th annual Rand Easter Show.

The party said: “The presence of the ANC at the Rand Show is part of our drive to interact with the voters and to persuade them to come out in large numbers to vote for the ANC on the 8th May 2019.”

The country goes to the polls next month for the first national elections since Ramaphosa took over as president from Jacob Zuma, whose two-term presidency was marred by one rent-seeking scandal upon the next.

Ramaphosa inherited a party riven by internal tensions and has had to contend with Zuma loyalists in key party positions who are seen as resistant to reform.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.