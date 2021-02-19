Ammarah Vawda: ‘The pandemic robbed me of my school events’

Ammarah Vawda, a matriculant from Parktown Girls high school understood that the world had to adopt to a new normal, which meant their matric dance and valedictory were cancelled and left her feeling dismayed.

“We couldn’t experience our last school events and functions like matric dance or valediction the way we would have liked to. Online learning was also a big change for all of us and there was a constant worry in one’s mind whether we will cope or finish our matric year.”

The matriculant said she quickly adapted to her newly found routine that she created at home.

“It wasn’t too difficult to adapt to the new way of learning and studying. I enjoyed the fact that I had more time for each subject at home and I felt that I could focus better in my own space.”

She added that before the pandemic, she played and captained the tennis 2019/2020 season.

Her advice to other pupils is for them to stay true to themselves and work hard towards their goals.

“Make the best of your schooling career and cherish every moment because time goes by very quickly. Believe in yourself and continue working hard, irrespective of the challenges that you may face.”

