Ammaarah Badsha: Grateful for dedicated teachers

Ammaarah Badsha does not take for granted that she is a privileged young pupil in the South African society.

The Parktown Girls matriculant said she was grateful and privileged to attend such a high school where online learning could take place and had dedicated teachers who were determined to give their all into teaching despite the pandemic.

“I continue to be inspired and in awe of their resilience. Online learning was difficult enough to adapt to. I cannot imagine what it may have been like for those without the privilege of online learning.”

Badsha added she was indebted to her friends and family because they provided her with the necessary guidance and support throughout the year.

The Johannesburg based 18-year-old said she had goals of becoming a gynaecologist because she is a fierce intersectional feminist.

“South Africa has a shortage of female gynaecologists; a reality I believe should be changed. Women deserve an understanding doctor where they can talk about their issues feeling free of judgement and knowing they will have both empathy and

sympathy regarding their situation and issues.

“For many women, talking to a fellow woman doctor provides this comfortable experience. South Africa also has the highest rape rate in the world and if I do receive a sexual assault patient, I want to ensure my patient is in a comfortable and safe space with me,” she said.

Badsha chose the medical field because she loves science and people.

“I am also interested in holistic medicine which focuses not only on the physical aspect of medicine but the psychological, social and environmental aspects of medicine as well.

She concluded by saying she had four affirmations that she repeated to herself when school was overwhelming and would advise other pupils who would be starting their schooling career to do the same.

“Remember that you are not alone; don’t compare yourself or your marks to others, It’s okay to not be okay and talk to someone you trust.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.