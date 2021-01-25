Covid-19 25.1.2021 08:59 am

Back to school for management teams, support staff or face the consequences: DBE

The department said that teachers who failed to return on the stipulated dates without a valid reason would subject themselves to disciplinary hearing action.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says all school management teams and support staff are expected to report back to school on Monday 25 January.

On Friday, Minister Angie Motshekga released Government Notice 18 of 2021 to amend the directions regarding the dates for the opening of the 2021 academic year and for measures to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The department has decided that principals, School Management Teams (SMTs) – including educational assistants, general assistants, and non-teaching staff – must return to school.

All teachers must return to school on 1 February and pupils on 15 February.

“The circular also made provision for educators who have one or more comorbidities,” department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement.

The department said that teachers who failed to return on the stipulated dates without a valid reason would subject themselves to disciplinary hearing action.

“The department will also like to appeal to all staff members to please ensure that we all continue to adhere to all the health and safety measures that have been communicated to you and your staff.”

It also advised teaching and non-teaching staff to not engage in unprotected action that would lead to “undesirable consequences”.

