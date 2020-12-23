Limpopo principal wins AU Continental Teacher Prize for 2020

A high school principal from Limpopo has been named the winner of the African Union (AU) Continental Teacher Prize for 2020.

While the 2020 academic year has not been easy for either students or educators, Livhalani Bridget Sinyosi, the principal of Dzata Secondary School, in the Vhembe West District, won the prize which was established to shine the spotlight on great teachers.

According to a statement by the Limpopo education department, Sinyosi won the award for engaging in quality teaching, helping pupils achieve long-term career goals by organising engagement with relevant agencies, engaging in activities and networks that enhance social and cultural value of learning, and encouraging desirable behaviour among pupils through positive feedback.

Sinyosi was also the 2019 district and provincial winner of the National Teacher Awards in Secondary School Leadership and ended up in third place at national level.

She has been in the education sector for 25 years, where she has worked as a teacher, departmental head, deputy principal and now principal.

She holds a Masters of Education degree in Curriculum Studies and is currently a PhD student of the University of South Africa.

Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo said it was exciting to end the year on such a high note.

“Words are not enough to express how proud we are of the award given to one of our own,” Boshielo said.

“Such enormous recognition does not come easy and as such should be appreciated as testament of selfless determination and excellence that we are privileged to see in our teachers.

“2020 has not been an easy academic year, however, we managed to pull through. This can be mainly attributed to the men and women who manage our schools and continue to overcome obstacles presented by prevailing resource challenges and Covid-19. Congratulations Mme Sinyosi,” the MEC concluded.

