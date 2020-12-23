Gauteng opens late online registrations for grades 1, 8

Late online admissions for learners in grade 1 and 8 were opened by the Gauteng education department on Tuesday.

“We would like to call upon all parents who could not apply in June/July to visit gdeadmissions.gov.za and grab this opportunity to apply accordingly,” spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

However, he noted that walk-in centres would only open on 18 January 2021, for applicants who required assistance to apply.

“The systems will close on 22 January 2022,” Mabona said, adding that parents could interact with officials on 0800-000-789 for more assistance.

“All those parents who applied in June/July, unfortunately, may not reapply because the system will not allow them to do so.”

Mabona said that parents of unplaced learners could continue to choose available schools in the system while those who could not upload documents could now do so.

“It is important to note that, as at 21 December 2020, a total of 211 643 grade 1 and 8 learners had been placed in schools in the province.

Broken down, it equalled to 101 059 grade 1s and 110 584 grade 8s.

“This translates to 95,22% learners placed to date,” Mabona said, adding that only about 10 632 (4,78%) learners remained unplaced.

Meanwhile, MEC Panyaza Lesufi said officials were working tirelessly to place learners.

“We wish to reiterate that placement is prioritised based on the home address closest to the school within the school feeder zone, pending availability of space.

“Unfortunately, schools that have reached capacity cannot accommodate more learners, however, alternative space will be offered,” Lesufi said.

