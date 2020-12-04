WATCH LIVE: Angie Motshekga gives an update on the 2020 matric exams

All eyes are on the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga as she provides an update on the progress of the 2020 matric exams.

This is after three papers were leaked and one person was arrested in connection with the leaks.

At the end of November, the Hawks arrested a man who has been linked to the leak of the mathematics paper two that was written by grade 12 learners three weeks ago.

The man, identified as Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, appeared in court on Tuesday. He was granted R1000 bail.

According to a statement issued by the department, Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company that is contracted by the Department of Basic Education to print the current year’s matric exam papers.

Both the physical science and life sciences exam papers were leaked just days after the initial leak and the Hawks say that more arrests are imminent.

