Matrics near last hurdle

Education 7 hours ago

‘Our teachers have prepared us the best way they can and I have done everything in my power to make sure I am prepared.’

Sonri Naidoo
18 Sep 2020
05:00:39 AM
Matrics near last hurdle

Caitlin Morland writes her preliminary examination at Krugersdorp High School in Johannesburg, 17 September 2020. 2020 academic year with long school breaks posed by Covid-19. Exams for most provinces will end during the first week of October. Final examinations start on November 5 and run until December 15. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

More than 200 matric pupils at Krugersdorp High School began annual preliminary exams yesterday and, despite the daunting year due to Covid-19, teachers and pupils are hopeful about completing the year. Deputy principal Gail Derrick said the pupils seemed nervous when they arrived yesterday morning, but the teachers calmed their nerves before starting. She said the teachers had stretched themselves to make sure pupils understood the syllabus by doing intervention classes up until last week. “Since the start of the lockdown, we have taught our pupils on Microsoft Teams, which was something new for the teachers as well because they’ve...

