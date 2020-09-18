Matrics near last hurdle

More than 200 matric pupils at Krugersdorp High School began annual preliminary exams yesterday and, despite the daunting year due to Covid-19, teachers and pupils are hopeful about completing the year. Deputy principal Gail Derrick said the pupils seemed nervous when they arrived yesterday morning, but the teachers calmed their nerves before starting. She said the teachers had stretched themselves to make sure pupils understood the syllabus by doing intervention classes up until last week. “Since the start of the lockdown, we have taught our pupils on Microsoft Teams, which was something new for the teachers as well because they’ve...

More than 200 matric pupils at Krugersdorp High School began annual preliminary exams yesterday and, despite the daunting year due to Covid-19, teachers and pupils are hopeful about completing the year.

Deputy principal Gail Derrick said the pupils seemed nervous when they arrived yesterday morning, but the teachers calmed their nerves before starting. She said the teachers had stretched themselves to make sure pupils understood the syllabus by doing intervention classes up until last week.

“Since the start of the lockdown, we have taught our pupils on Microsoft Teams, which was something new for the teachers as well because they’ve had to learn how to use Teams.

“Fortunately, we could save video teachings on the cloud for the pupils to review the work in their own time. We have a wide socioeconomic variation among parents and pupils; therefore we made provision for pupils who needed data to take part in the online learning.

“When our matrics returned to school in June we were excited to start contact learning again, even though we had to do it with the new regulations. Our pupils seem to prefer contact learning over online learning.”

Derrick said it was unfortunate the 2020 matrics could not play their last rugby match or have their annual matric farewell, but the school managed to relieve stress with a fun week before the exams. The pupils dressed up in accordance with the theme of the day and the teachers surprised the pupils on the final day with a braai.

“Our matrics seem to be taking the prelims seriously and we hope they are ready. We want to wish them well and to let them know we have confidence in them, despite this being a difficult year for them,” Derrick said.

Matric pupil Rebecca Victor said she was very thankful to be able to finish off this year because it would have been very stressful to carry matric over to the next year.

“Our teachers have prepared us the best way they can and I have done everything in my power to make sure I am prepared.”

The national preliminary exams are expected to end on 7 October, with final examinations commencing on 5 November.

