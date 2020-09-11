KZN in bullying incident ‘recovering very well’, back at school – education dept

The Amathole High School [pupil who] was seen in the video that has been circulating [on] social media is recovering very well. There has been claims that the learner has since passed on [which are] incorrect,” said spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi.

He said a department delegation from the head office and district offices visited the pupil at her home on Wednesday.

He added: “Yesterday morning the department spoke to the principal of the school, who confirmed that the girl pupil attended school on Tuesday and today [Friday].”

Suspended

The department suspended two pupils from the school after a video of one of them attacking the girl went viral on social media. They will undergo a disciplinary hearing.

The video, which circulated on social media on Monday, shows the girl on the floor while another pupil rips her underwear.

The attacking pupil then begins throwing a flurry of punches as her schoolmate helplessly takes the beating and other pupils watch.

The department said the school governing body was directed to finalise the disciplinary processes within seven days.

News24 further reported that the department’s legal services officials were directed to assist the pupil to open a case with the police “and to contact social media platforms’ administrators with the aim of removing and blocking circulation of the video”.

