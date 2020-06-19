Back at school in Atteridgeville – parents share their thoughts

Since the reopening of schools on 1 June, several parents have shared their concern over their children’s safety.

We visited SK Moseneke Primary School in Atteridgeville, and found out how they were dealing with their children having to return in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Parents said they were satisfied with what the school was doing doing to protect their pupils, in terms of following all the lockdown regulations at school.

Parents understand that it is vital for their children to get an education, but are simultaneously fearful.

Elizabeth Raphulungoani said: “On the first day of school under lockdown, I was scared and I was not feeling good about it. Because this is a virus you cannot see early that you are affected, and I am also scared on my behalf.

“As they say, the coronavirus infects women of my age a lot, so I am afraid that she might come home with coronavirus and it will also infect me or the family,’’ said Raphulungoani.

Aubrey Ramokoka said: “As for my child, I bring him every day to school and come fetch him after school. He always had a bar soap and two masks from school. Some of them have a problem with breathing in terms of wearing the mask the whole day in class, but they are coping.’’

