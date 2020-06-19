Education 19.6.2020 05:13 pm

Back at school in Atteridgeville – parents share their thoughts

Pfarelo Munonoka
Back at school in Atteridgeville – parents share their thoughts

Unknown school name, Source: Twitter

Though there may be concerns, some parents have found the anti-Covid-19 interventions at their kids’ school in Atteridgeville reassuring and feel safe with them back at school.

Since the reopening of schools on 1 June, several parents have shared their concern over their children’s safety.

We visited SK Moseneke Primary School in Atteridgeville, and found out how they were dealing with their children having to return in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Parents said they were satisfied with what the school was doing doing to protect their pupils, in terms of following all the lockdown regulations at school.

Parents understand that it is vital for their children to get an education, but are simultaneously fearful.

Elizabeth Raphulungoani said: “On the first day of school under lockdown, I was scared and I was not feeling good about it. Because this is a virus you cannot see early that you are affected, and I am also scared on my behalf.

“As they say, the coronavirus infects women of my age a lot, so I am afraid that she might come home with coronavirus and it will also infect me or the family,’’ said Raphulungoani.

Aubrey Ramokoka said: “As for my child, I bring him every day to school and come fetch him after school. He always had a bar soap and two masks from school. Some of them have a problem with breathing in terms of wearing the mask the whole day in class, but they are coping.’’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
My fellow South Africans…. meet the kids that call me dad 19.6.2020
Are ECDs and creches really opening on 6 July? 19.6.2020
Mashaba says Gauteng health dept is under-reporting Covid-19 cases 19.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition