Boy, 12, dies after falling ill at Gauteng school

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling ill at the Kokosi Primary School in Fochville on Thursday.

On Friday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was saddened to learn about the boy’s death.

According to a statement issued by the Gauteng Department of Education, the boy was not feeling well when he arrived at school and was taken to an isolation room.

“The safety committee realised that his condition was not improving, they called parents and rushed him to a local clinic; sadly, he was certified dead on arrival, in the presence of his parents,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said the department would conduct a forensic investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death with the Department of Health.

“We urge the community to avoid assuming the cause of death – we must leave this matter to experts.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of grief,” said Lesufi, who is currently in self-isolation since two department employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The department’s psycho-social team would visit the school to provide the necessary support, Mabona said. Lesufi and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku are expected to visit the boy’s family on Sunday.

