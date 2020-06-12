Education 12.6.2020 01:37 pm

Boy, 12, dies after falling ill at Gauteng school

New24 Wire
Boy, 12, dies after falling ill at Gauteng school

File.

Education department has urged the community to avoid assuming the cause of death

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling ill at the Kokosi Primary School in Fochville on Thursday.

On Friday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was saddened to learn about the boy’s death.

According to a statement issued by the Gauteng Department of Education, the boy was not feeling well when he arrived at school and was taken to an isolation room.

“The safety committee realised that his condition was not improving, they called parents and rushed him to a local clinic; sadly, he was certified dead on arrival, in the presence of his parents,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said the department would conduct a forensic investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death with the Department of Health.

“We urge the community to avoid assuming the cause of death – we must leave this matter to experts.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of grief,” said Lesufi, who is currently in self-isolation since two department employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The department’s psycho-social team would visit the school to provide the necessary support, Mabona said. Lesufi and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku are expected to visit the boy’s family on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four die after inhaling gas fumes while fixing municipal sewer pipe 11.6.2020
Cape Town school apologises for making students create slave auction ad 9.6.2020
Lesufi accepts Maimane challenge to do a walkabout at any Gauteng school 8.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition