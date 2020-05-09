UNEP, TED-Ed launch Earth School for kids in lockdown

Over 1.5 billion students around the world have had to quickly adjust to virtual learning and home schooling while in Covid-19 lockdown, and not can no longer move around freely and explore nature.

The launch of a new environmental education programme may provide kids and parents with a well-deserved study break.

The brainchild of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and TED-Ed, Earth School takes students on a 30-day ‘adventure’, broken up into ‘quests’ through the natural world.

Earth School’s content provides free high-quality educational content for five to 18-year-olds, complete with videos, reading materials and activities, and has been translated into 10 languages.

Content spans over 30 school days, between Earth Day on 22 April and World Environment Day on 5 June, and will take place under the banner ‘Time for Nature’.

Each ‘adventure’ was selected by a panel of expert practitioners, and consists of a hands-on experiment and nature discovery.

UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) said due to the pandemic causing health, economic and educational crises, there is a strong need for global science literacy.

“Billions of children are currently out of school because of COVID-19. But learning cannot stop. COVID-19 has revealed how deeply interconnected all life on this planet is,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“I am delighted that UNEP, along with TED-Ed and other collaborators, are launching Earth School. Learning about the natural world will be critical to building a better and sustainable future for all.”

UNEP and TED-Ed coordinated Earth School content with 30 collaborators, including National Geographic, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and UNESCO, launching the platform in just over two weeks. The full list of collaborators can be accessed here.

Kids who have not yet tuned in to Earth School need not worry, they still have time to catch up on quests before lessons end next month.

Click here to access Earth School and start your nature adventure.

