Education 7.5.2020 07:35 am

Gauteng education department mourns death of two pupils from Hammanskraal

News24 Wire
Gauteng education department mourns death of two pupils from Hammanskraal

The department says memorial services for the pupils will be held after the lockdown.

The Gauteng Department of Education has sent its condolences to the families of two pupils who died in Hammanskraal.

According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, an eight-year-old Selang Primary School pupil was reportedly electrocuted on 29 April after touching a cable which was incorrectly earthed at her home.

He said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old Lethabo Phalane Primary School pupil, who was diabetic, died in hospital after reportedly experiencing complications at home on 21 April.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of affliction,” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Because schools are closed as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic, the department said memorial services for the pupils would be held after the lockdown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mashaba advises Ramaphosa to stop trying to be popular and do what is right for SA

‘Free but not free,’ says Mboweni in Twitter meltdown over ‘collective’ decisions

Covid-19 ‘Promising’ virus-fighting antibody found – study

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand


today in print

Read Today's edition