Covid-19 21.4.2020 07:18 pm

UCT provides pre-paid data at no cost to students for online learning

News24 Wire
UCT provides pre-paid data at no cost to students for online learning

A cyclist rides on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 March 2020. UCT has closed due to 3 cases of confirmed Coronavirus Covid-19. The South African government is expected to heighten measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. There are currently 274 confirmed cases in South Africa. Fears are high that should the coronavirus Covid-19 gain traction in Africa it could have a devastating impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom have also agreed to zero rate access to certain UCT sites.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is in the process of providing data to its students to allow for online learning.

“Each student will receive 30 to 40GB depending on their network provider, valid for 30 days, during the course of this week. The first batch of students started getting their data on Monday,” the institution said in a statement.

The university is also establishing an additional system to distribute printed learning materials and USB drives for students who cannot access the internet in any form.

It said it was providing “unusual levels of support” to students during the coronavirus crisis, including transportation when residences were vacated and closed before the lockdown, laptops on loan to students and an online orientation programme for emergency remote learning.

MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom have also agreed to zero rate access to certain UCT sites.

“This important development will enable UCT students to learn online at no cost via these UCT sites: the UCT primary website; library website; Open UCT; the Vula student platform; Opencast lecture streaming; and web authentication ADFS [any URL that contains adfs.uct.ac.za].

“It is important to note that authentication itself, via adfs.uct.ac.za, is zero-rated. Should staff or students be authenticating to a site other than the ones listed as zero-rated, that site will incur data charges.”

Vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng in a communique on Monday said the university was making every possible effort to complete the academic year successfully, despite the enormous challenges.

“This has involved an incredible level of commitment by academics, tutors, faculty members, professional and support staff across UCT. In a very short time, they have adapted lesson plans to ensure that class materials and lectures are available to students during lockdown.

“The plan makes full use of the university’s investments in technology, infrastructure and expertise developed over the past few years – all part of UCT’s long-term plan to create the best possible teaching and learning environment.

“Digital connectivity, for instance, gives students more flexibility in managing their course assignments, and the convenience of reviewing lectures and asking questions online at any hour.”

Phakeng said ensuring every student completing the academic year successfully was UCT’s primary focus.

“The entire university is invested in getting every student through this difficult period, both academically and emotionally. We will continue to assess what works, identify problems and develop solutions. We are determined to conclude the academic year with as little delay as possible.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Tuesday evening at 8.30pm 21.4.2020
Coronavirus infections increase to 3,465 in SA – Mkhize 21.4.2020
You can ‘kiss lockdown goodbye’ if cooked food is sold – Dlamini-Zuma 21.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Property sales down 40%, and that was before lockdown

Business News Three hot potatoes for government as legal battles begin

Covid-19 The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga

Infection Updates Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths

World US protesters decry shelter in place orders


today in print

Read Today's edition