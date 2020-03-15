Education 15.3.2020 10:25 pm

Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes, and more

A student was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and was then confirmed to have contracted it.

The student was was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and was confirmed to be positive on Sunday.

It may be the first case of local transmission to be recorded.

The university made far-reaching decisions on Sunday night after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national crisis in relation to the disease.

All contact classes, tests and face-to-face interactions were cancelled/postponed and students were advised to remain in their residences. Employees would come to work, but taking precautions. All travel was suspended and graduation ceremonies were postponed.

Special arrangements were being made for dining in halls.

The nearby University of Johannesburg made a similar decision on Sunday night.

