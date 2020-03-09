Education 9.3.2020 06:29 pm

CPUT closed again, students ‘forced’ to join protests

Students were afraid that they would get hurt while protesters stormed a residence.

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student has raised the alarm about campus safety after a group of protesters drove women out of their residences in Bellville on Monday as the university remains closed due to unrest.

The student told News24 that groups armed with fire extinguishers and a spray that made people cough went from room to room trying to force people to join their protest.

Four students were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of public violence related to vans being torched as well as damaging the windows of cars and buildings last week.

The student said students were afraid that they would get hurt while protesters stormed the residence.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the protesters targeted all students, not just women.

She added the university’s closure was extended to Monday and it was hoping to reopen on Tuesday.

“We apologise to our students, staff and other stakeholders for the inconvenience and assure them that we are doing everything possible to get the institution operating as normal,” Kansley said.

A Facebook post on Feesmustfall_CPUT said corruption at the university, unhappiness about financial exclusion, not enough accommodation, and that the canteen food was not nutritious were some of reasons why students were protesting.

The canteen is being revamped.

