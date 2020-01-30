Education 30.1.2020 09:31 pm

City of Ekurhuleni gives R100m to bursary fund

News24 Wire
City of Ekurhuleni gives R100m to bursary fund

Photo for illustration. Pupils from Fourways High School throw paper planes on Friday morning, 13 September 2019. Picture: Michel Bega

The City has also established the Executive Mayor’s Tertiary Assistance Fund for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The City of Ekurhuleni has allocated R100m to its community bursary fund to help young people pursue full-time studies at higher and further education institutions.

Speaking at the Academic Excellence Award Ceremony on Wednesday, Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina said this amount was a ten-fold increase from previous years when the bursary fund stood at R10m.

“The net effect of this investment has been an increase in the number of beneficiaries from just under 300 to nearly 2,000.

“This increase in our bursary allocation has enabled us to help many young people realise their dreams of pursuing academic training in different career fields,” Masina added.

“While education is not the primary function of local government or a municipal competency, we believe the City has a moral obligation to play its part in aiding national education departments to realise their mandate – a mandate to which we are all direct beneficiaries,” he said.

Investing in education, Masina added, would help undo the legacy of apartheid.

“The Gauteng Department of Education and Youth Development has been hard at work ensuring that the legacy of separate development, which has seen township and rural schools grossly under-resourced, is addressed.”

In addition to the increase in the Community Bursary Fund, the City has also established the Executive Mayor’s Tertiary Assistance Fund that would ensure pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds receive a higher education.

“The ‘One Business, One Student’ campaign initiated by the executive mayor seeks to encourage the private sector to get involved in educating the City’s learners by adopting students and donating full bursary support for the duration of the course.

“It is our belief that [the] government, the private sector and civil society must work together to develop the youth,” Masina said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ekurhuleni waste workers ‘labouring under risky, hazardous conditions’ 28.1.2020
Ekurhuleni mayor is unethical, coalition partner charges 22.1.2020
Ekurhuleni whistleblower ‘tarnished’ in mayor’s report 22.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts

SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA

Lotto Lottery pays millions to COO’s wife and family’s firms

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’


today in print

Read Today's edition