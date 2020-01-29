Education 29.1.2020 01:55 pm

Three Riverlea High School teachers killed in car accident

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock.

Lesufi is on his way to the school.

Another tragic tragedy has struck the Gauteng Education after three teachers from Riverlea High School teachers were killed in a car accident on Wednesday.

“MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the school more details will be shared later,” said Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona in a statement.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Mabona said the department had already sent its psycho-social team to help students and educators.

He said: “As the department of education in Gauteng we wish to inform sad news that we have already received this afternoon that about three of our educators in Riverlea High School they were involved in a car accident and unfortunately they died.

“We are going to the school with the MEC for Education just to support the school and get more details about this incident, quite a touching incident that occurred.”

More details would be shared at a later stage.

This is a developing story

 

