Springs special needs care centre provides a learning space for the disabled

Bathandeni Special Needs Care Centre is a non-profit organisation based in KwaThema. It caters for children and young adults with disability.

The centre was registered in 2014 and started operating in 2015.vThe facility is situated in Extension Three, and is the brainchild of Florah Masechaba Kgomare, who is a qualified community-based caregiver, reports African Reporter.

She says the idea came about when she was still a field agent in her profession.

“When I was still a field agent, I would come across disabled children being kept at home because we do not have schools which cater for their needs or facilities.

“This gave me the idea to start my own centre and give back to the community,” says Kgomare.

They have 20 learners enrolled and four caregivers.

She explained that not having their own space was posing a challenge because they were forced to turn down people due to lack of space.

“Our biggest challenge is not having a proper facility where we can operate from. Currently, our space is very limited. We cannot afford to take more learners.

“We have reached out to our ward councillor to ask for assistance but nothing has come out of it.” The centre operates from 8am to 4.30pm on a daily basis. They take children with mental disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, vision impairments, hearing disabilities, and physical disabilities. The learners are kept busy with several activities, skills development, reading, writing and learning, and they get a meal from the organisation.

Joyce Mkhoza, who works in the kitchen, said: “We try our best to ensure that they feel part of the society and not excluded. We give them love and support and we play with them.

“It is not easy, but when you do things with love, everything becomes simple.”

She added that a simple donation of toiletries, educational toys, food, books and people coming to spend time and engage with the learners would make a huge difference in their lives.

For more information, contact Florah Kgomare on 084 281 1199.

