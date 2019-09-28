 
 
Education 28.9.2019 06:00 am

Proposed new General Education Certificate could fail – Jonathan Jansen

Sinesipho Schrieber
The respected professor says the proposed new certificate for pupils completing Grade 9 could fail because of SA’s ‘dysfunctional’ system.

Leading education analysts have warned if the proposed General Education Certificate (GEC) is not properly implemented, it could leave future generations of children doomed. Stellenbosch University’s distinguish professor of education, Jonathan Jansen, said the poor quality of the country’s education system could fail the GEC. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the GEC would enable Grade 9 pupils to exit school and apply at technical colleges in pursuit of technical careers. However, Jansen wasn’t buying it. “This is a rational pathway in a well-designed and functioning system of school and post-school education, but ours is dysfunctional,” Jansen said. “And by...
