Transformed schools ‘could become launching pad into work’

Debunking the traditional belief that university degrees are the only way for young people to find meaningful employment, education experts yesterday pointed out that a radically transformed secondary education system in Africa could become a launching pad into the world of work.

Speakers at a two-day Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA) meeting argued that the continent’s education system required a radical overhaul.

MasterCard Foundation’s Canada-based regional programmes director Kim Kerr said secondary education was set to be “a key platform for young people in Africa to enter the world of work”.

He said: “By 2100 almost half the world’s young people will be African.

“While preparing students for tertiary education remains critical, secondary education systems will increasingly be depended upon to prepare youth to earn an income and lead meaningful lives as citizens of a global world.”

Telkom and FirstRand former chief executive Sizwe Nxasana – now chairperson of the National Education Collaboration Trust – said Africa had a low skills base and argued that the continent needed “a revolution in education”.

“The 21st century curriculum must focus on knowledge, skills and character to compete in the fast-paced digital world, requiring technical and vocational background,” said Nxasana.

“Our whole system is still based on certification. This system does not measure competency. The qualifications and competency framework is what we have just started to look at in South Africa.”

