Eskom donates new learning facility at Duvha Primary School in Mpumalanga

Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle handed over a new learning facility for Grade R’s at Duvha Primary School in Mpumalanga. The facility was made possible through the Eskom Development Foundation.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the donation, which includes a hall, blocks of toilets, fencing and paving, was made possible by the Eskom Development Foundation in an effort to offer better quality education to learners in the community.

The Duvha Primary School, located near the Duvha power station in Mpumalanga, has over 800 learners. The school was built two years ago but needed the additional facilities.

“The foundation’s emphasis is on programmes that contribute to social and economic development, which is aligned with government’s focus on poverty alleviation, job creation, and skills development.

“We thus are extremely happy that this Mandela Month, together with Eskom, we’ve been able to better the environment in which these students learn. This is the future that Nelson Mandela wished for,” said Masualle.

The utility said its development foundation was tasked with implementing Eskom’s CSI [Corporate Social Investment] strategy and operates as a not-for-profit company in sectors including enterprise development, education, environment, agriculture, healthcare, social, and community development.

Eskom Development Foundation chief executive Cecil Ramonotsi said: “We, at Eskom, feel strongly about going beyond electricity and keeping the lights on. Our aim is to remain an integral part of the communities working and living in close proximity to our power stations. It is for this reason that we will continue making a difference to their well-being.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.