Eskom Expo in Gauteng South hosts regional science fair

Gauteng pupils have been invited to showcase their scientific research at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in Gauteng South’s regional science fair.

Every year, Eskom awards four special awards to the best female, best development, best energy and best energy efficiency projects, which are selected from among the energy categories entered into the regional science fair.

“For the past 26 years as part of Eskom Expo, this region has grown to include many new areas and new schools in the greater Johannesburg south area,” Eskom Expo Executive Director, Parthy Chetty said.

“Due to the commitment of the many regional volunteers and partners like the University of Johannesburg, more learners are given an opportunity to pursue their passion.”

The fair takes place on Saturday, 20 July 2019 at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus and the project set-up will take place on Friday, 19 July 2019.

The Gauteng South Regional Expo is one of 35 regional science Expos being held annually around the country where pupils will compete for the chance to participate in the International Science Fair (ISF) held in Boksburg from 24 to 27 September 2019.

“This unique platform provided by Eskom Expo has been designed to unearth the talent among our youth, to tackle real world problems using the sciences, and some end up representing South Africa overseas,” Chetty said.

At this event, pupils will be competing for a variety of prizes which include the coveted chance to represent South Africa at prominent international science fairs in Taiwan, Beijing, Kenya, Turkey, the United States and Sweden.

– African News Agency (ANA)

