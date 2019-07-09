Katlehong school learners moved to other classrooms after fire

Grade R learners from Katlehong Primary School in Gauteng, which was set alight last week, had to be accommodated in other classes at the institution when lessons resumed on Tuesday after holidays, officials said.

Two grade R (reception year) classrooms were damaged in a fire started during protests about the poor delivery of services in the area.

Gauteng spokesperson for education Steve Mabona said: “We have already identified two classes to accommodate grade R temporarily at the same school.

“We currently do not have funds to allocate to the damaged school, we must attend to outstanding projects before we could consider this one.”

– African News Agency

