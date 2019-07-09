Education 9.7.2019 12:40 pm

Katlehong school learners moved to other classrooms after fire

ANA
Katlehong primary school in Ekurhuleni, which was set alight during protests against power cuts. PHOTO: via Gauteng member of the executive council for education Panyaza Lesufi's Twitter account.

Katlehong primary school in Ekurhuleni, which was set alight during protests against power cuts. PHOTO: via Gauteng member of the executive council for education Panyaza Lesufi's Twitter account.

The department of education reportedly does not have the funds to allocate to the damaged school.

Grade R learners from Katlehong Primary School in Gauteng, which was set alight last week, had to be accommodated in other classes at the institution when lessons resumed on Tuesday after holidays, officials said.

Two grade R (reception year) classrooms were damaged in a fire started during protests about the poor delivery of services in the area.

Gauteng spokesperson for education Steve Mabona said: “We have already identified two classes to accommodate grade R temporarily at the same school.

“We currently do not have funds to allocate to the damaged school, we must attend to outstanding projects before we could consider this one.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Plane forced to land after fire in first class 5.7.2019
MEC Lesufi peeved as protesters set fire to school 4.7.2019
Nine million litres of Jim Beam catches fire 4.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition