Education department signs up six manufacturers to combat school furniture shortages

The Eastern Cape department of education wants to eradicate the shortage of furniture at schools, which it has identified as one of the main issues that negatively affect learning and teaching in schools.

The department said that there is a shortage of more than 10,000 desks and chairs for pupils, while teachers need more than 10,000 tables and 16,000 chairs in schools in the province.

The department has brought on board six manufacturers to produce and supply schools with furniture. While some of the furniture is new, some manufacturers refurbish and reassemble broken school furniture.

Founder of one of the manufacturers, Jack Chetty said his company collects the broken chairs from different districts and fixes the metal pipes, refurbishes them and often uses new timber to make up the desks and chairs.

The Eastern Cape department of education said the intervention of bringing these manufacturers on board would help mitigate furniture school shortages and has urged the school principals, circuit managers and district directors to procure furniture to meet the requirements of schools in their areas.

– African News Agency (ANA)

