Prof Nana Poku appointed vice-chancellor and principal of University of KwaZulu-Natal

Professor Nana Poku has been appointed as vice-chancellor and principal of University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The Council of the University on Tuesday said Professor Poku has been appointed to the positions “for a five-year term of office with immediate effect”.

The appointment follows a global search and was made with the unanimous approval of both Council and the yniversity’s Senior Appointments Committee.

Professor Poku has been acting as vice-chancellor and principal of UKZN since October 2018.

He joined the university in 2013 as the executive director of the health economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD). He was appointed as deputy vice-chancellor of the College of Law and Management Studies at UKZN in 2017.

Professor Poku holds a PhD in International Political Economics and has a distinguished career in research and policy on the political economy of health and HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. He also has experience in institutional management.

Acting chairperson of the UKZN Council, Dr Letticia Moja said: “We welcome Professor Poku as the executive head of the Institution. We are looking forward to his leadership and guidance and are confident of his ability and commitment to contribute towards taking the university to greater heights.”

Accepting his appointment, Professor Nana Poku said: “It’s an honour and a privilege for me to be chosen as UKZN’s new vice-chancellor and principal. I’m really excited about the opportunity to lead UKZN into the future, to build on the legacy of the university and to continue to fulfill the founding vision of UKZN in the strategic areas of research, training, and outreach. I look forward to working with the university community in achieving our goals.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.