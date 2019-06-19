Disabled aspiring chefs shine at cooking competition in North West

Pitso Shomang, 38, has given disabled children in Rustenburg and surrounding areas a reason to shine at a two-day sport and cooking competition held at the Sun City Resort outside Rustenburg.

The campaign called Look Beyond Our Disability promotes equal treatment of people with disabilities.

Shomang said through the cooking competition he was creating awareness for companies to include those with disabilities in the work space.

“Through these events I am trying to show South Africa that we need disabled people. We should not let people take us for granted or make us take ourselves for granted. Disabled or not, we all have a role to play in society,” said the self-taught chef with 10 years cooking experience.

Shomang is the owner of a non-government organisation called Chef PI Kell’s Disability Foundation. The organisation works with children with disabilities in disadvantaged communities.

Shomang suffers from an epileptic disorder which affects his speech and body movements.

But the kitchen maestro said bringing visibility to the disabled community was the first step to his dream of opening up his own restaurant.

Three pupils from Iteko Special School from Tlhabane near Rustenburg took the crown for best chefs. The trio beat Temogo Special School from Mogwase, which came second, and Reaoleboga Special school from Moruleng, which came third.

Amogelang Seutke, 18, Tshegofatso Sempe, 15 and Nomalanga Mohau, 16, worked together well, which prompted an idea to collaborate in future.

“We are happy we won this competition. We have been practising very hard at school with our teachers. I am glad all the practicing was useful in the end. And we cannot wait to have our own things after here as chefs,” Tshegofatso said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

