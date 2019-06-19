Wits SRC calls upon matriculants to make smart choices

The University of Witwatersrand’s (Wits) Student Representative Council (SRC) on Wednesday called upon matriculants to make smart and decisive choices regarding their futures.

The Wits SRC, in a statement, said matric students should be aware of the requirements that need to be considered in order to secure acceptance into Wits and other universities.

“The future of our country lies in the hands of the youth, and education plays an imperative role in our journey towards enlightenment and empowerment,” the SRC said.

“It is thus of utmost importance that our matric students are fully informed of the requirements that are necessary for entering the university spaces.”

The SRC said students while applying should determine their capacity, and nurture their strengths.

“Most universities consider each applicant for more than one degree. At Wits, you are allowed three choices; and it is advised that you be wise with what you choose,” the SRC said. “The Wits prospectus is the best resource for understanding each qualification requirements.

“In the Wits prospectus, there is a table that provides you with the relevant APS scores and marks required per subject for each degree. This is incredibly important as it will determine your eligibility to study at the university.

“This helps you calculate your APS by providing you a score with regards to your marks for each subject. Note: Not all school subjects will carry equal weighting.”

The students’ council said students needed to understand that the university space is very competitive and this means that it is possible to attain a certain APS score and still not be accepted.

This is the reason why matriculants need to take into account that each university calculates its APS score differently.

“Be wary that all health sciences courses at Wits require you to write the NBT. Without this you will not be accepted into the degree regardless of your marks, so be sure to do this ASAP,” the council said

“If you require residence and meals at the campus, be sure to apply for these accordingly when applying to the university. It will be difficult to attain space in the residences if you don’t apply for this soon.”

There are several funding opportunities for students and they are asked by the SRC to make sure they acquaint themselves with all the bursary opportunities that are available to them.

“For students who are in a tough financial situation, be sure that you apply to NSFAS for funding.

“Be sure that all your contact details and postal addresses are correct so that you do not miss any notice regarding your acceptance.”

The SRC said most importantly students should apply at multiple institutions as this will heighten chances of being able to study at an institution of higher learning.

“Furthermore, the Wits SRC would like to wish all matric students the best of luck, and we look forward to welcoming you into our institution next year,” the SRC concluded.

– African News Agency (ANA)

