US Research Scholar Program opens applications, SA universities invited to apply

The embassy of the United States in Pretoria has announced that applications are now open for the 2020/2021 Fulbright Visiting Research Scholar Program.

“This program is an opportunity for South African university faculty or research institute professionals to conduct research in their field of expertise at an academic or research institution in the United States for a period of three to nine months,” said a statement from the embassy released at the weekend.

“The fully-funded grant enables successful applicants to perform high-level research at a United States educational institution, aimed at strengthening academic programs or curricula at their home institution.”

Last year, eight South African scholars and researchers traveled to the United States to pursue studies in fields ranging from grapevine ecophysiology to audiology.

One such scholar is Dr. Anathi Magladlela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who conducted research in plant genomics at the West Virginia State University.

Dr. Magladlela said he matured as an academic during his time in the United States.

“I was able to use advanced equipment to conduct world-class research with academics from around the world. I learned techniques I am now able to bring back to my research in KZN and transfer to my students,” he said.

To apply for the Fulbright Visiting Research Scholar Program applicants need to have a proven track record of productive scholarly research and publications.

In addition, applicants need to be affiliated with local universities, research institutes, or other institutions that have educational or research objectives. Applicants must also have a doctoral degree or equivalent degree in their field.

Applications close on October 1.

Interested persons can visit the United States Embassy website at za.usembassy.gov/education-culture/fulbright-postdoctoral/ for more information on how to apply for this educational exchange opportunity.

– African News Agency (ANA)

