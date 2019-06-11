IFP calls for urgent action to address unruly behaviour in KZN schools

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Tuesday demanded that the KwaZulu-Natal MEC of education, Kwazi Mshengu, present a detailed plan on how he intends to deal decisively with unruly learners in schools.

This comes after a teacher at a high school in Hammarsdale, outside of Durban, laid a charge of assault against a 20-year-old pupil after a video of the pupil attacking him with his fists on the school grounds went viral on social media.

The maths and science teacher had been invigilating an exam when the learner, who was not part of the class, came looking for his friend but ended up locking the teacher and the learners inside the classroom before allegedly assaulting him.

Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, IFP spokesperson on education, said they wanted Mshengu to take action against “bullies” that were holding schools to ransom.

She said that school discipline was a major concern in some KwaZulu-Natal schools.

“The MEC must make it clear that ‘bullies’ who don’t care about the future have no place in our schools. He must draw a line in the sand that nobody should cross that line through strict codes of conduct and disciplinary measures,” said Madlopha-Mthethwa.

“Our schools have been turned into a circus by a few learners who want to do as they please. Learners must know that they are at schools to learn not to disrupt learning. Unruly elements must be weeded out in our schools. Such behaviour must come to an end.”

Madlopha-Mthethwa said community members, parents, educators and learners should all contribute to drawing up disciplinary procedures and a code of conduct for each school in KwaZulu-Natal to allow teachers to set limits on learners’ behaviour so that order was maintained in an effective and efficient learning environment.

– African News Agency

