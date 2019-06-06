Solidarity to launch new R4.5 billion work network

Trade union Solidarity on Thursday said it would launch a R4.5 billion new work network that would focus on education and training.

The trade union said it was rethinking its approach to work and believed that everyone that wanted to work should be able to do so.

Solidarity communications manager, Alexa Reinecke, said the network will benefit anyone who wants to be educated in Afrikaans, but further than that Solidarity was open to discussing their educational and technological models with government so that every South African child can have accesss to a quality education regardless of their location.

“The Solidarity NetWork is a major leap into the future. Although emigration has become a focal point of discussion again, most of the people remain here. It does not help to become despondent. We have one alternative and that is to use what we have and build with it,” Solidarity Chief Operations Officer Dirk Hermann said.

“We must take the bull by the horns and create the conditions to stay here freely, safely and prosperously. The very reason why we will be successful is because there is no other alternative.”

Hermann said the NetWork will accompany its members throughout their whole career path.

“The fact that the Solidarity NetWork is investing so much in education and training is a strong political point of view with the message that we shall stay here and plan for the next generation,” Hermann said.

“The Solidarity Research Institute recently published a report which states that the birth rate of especially Afrikaner families have risen again. Therefore, we must plan and build for the following generation who is now building sand castles at preschool institutions.”

Hermann said despite this network, Solidarity would focus strongly on protection in the workplace.

According to Hermann, the Solidarity NetWork is an answer to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to a weakening state.

“The main theme of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is disruptive knowledge. We want to keep our participants in the NetWork at the forefront of knowledge, but the Solidarity NetWork and the system which will link it all together will also be disruptive knowledge,” said Hermann.

He said that new knowledge provides new answers to questions for which there have not been answers before.

“We can launch the NetWork because of new technology. The disruptive knowledge also erodes the power of the national state, and a minority can receive answers in an unfriendly environment which seemed impossible before,” said Hermann.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.