North West provincial government urges students to apply to study medicine in Cuba

The North West provincial government is urging young people to apply for government sponsorships to study medicine in Cuba.

The North West department of health said applicants should be residents in the province and under the age of 25. Requirements are good matric results with the English language, mathematics, physical science, and biology as main subjects.

The provincial department of health said in a statement: “A history of active involvement in their communities, and the potential to be a dedicated and caring doctor will serve as an added advantage. Priority will be given to students from disadvantaged communities. Candidates must be willing to serve in the rural areas upon completion of their studies. Application forms are available at the department of health offices across the province.”

The closing date for applications is June 14.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.