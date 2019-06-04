North West education MEC wants to increase access to education for all learners

Newly appointed North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has called for increased access to education for all learners across the province.

“I am requesting that we expand access to education for all learners across the province. I would like to strongly discourage those communities who burn schools whenever they want to get the attention of the government.

“We should always promote a peaceful engagement without destroying any government property,” she told education department senior managers in Mmabatho Tuesday, during her introductory meeting.

North West premier Job Mokgoro appointed Matsemela to lead the education portfolio last week, following the general elections.

She replaces Sello Lehari, who is the MEC for community safety and transport management.

Matsemela was MEC for education during former premier Supra Mahumapelo’s tenure but he axed her in 2016 and appointed Lehari in her place.

After Job Mokgoro took over as premier in 2018, he appointed her as MEC for finance, economy and enterprise development.

She called on senior managers to ensure all learners across the province had access to quality education and emphasised that safety in schools was a burning issue across the country.

She said the department would partner with other stakeholders to ensure schooling was normalised.

Matsemela is expected to hold a series of meetings with departmental staff, principals, school governing bodies, unions and other stakeholders.

– African News Agency (ANA)

