North West teacher in court for alleged assault of a learner

A 55-year-old primary school teacher is due to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane on Wednesday for the alleged assault of a learner.

The teacher is the second from the same school in Tlhabane near Rustenburg to appear in court.

On May 29, a 53-year-old teacher appeared in court. Both are charged for the alleged assault on a nine-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister.

According to a medical report, the boy in Grade 4 suffered an opened wound on his knee after he was allegedly kicked by his teacher, while the girl in Grade 5 suffered swollen hand after she was hit with a ruler, allegedly by her teacher.

The pair were allegedly beaten up by their teachers in January and July 2018 respectively, apparently after the relationship between their father, who was a member of the school governing body (SGB), and the school management soured.

The father was kicked out of the SGB in 2017 and his children were kicked out of school on 7 May 2019 by a group of parents who accused their father of “causing trouble” at the school.

According to the father, his children were sent back home on May 6 before the school could even start.

He took them to the district office to lodge a complaint, and was asked to return to the school on May 7, but was confronted by group of parents who wanted his children out of school. They have not been at school since.

The North West department of education said it was investigating the matter.

-African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.