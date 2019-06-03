Nat Geo Kids Weird But True! exhibition hits Johannesburg

Did you know that girls have more taste buds than boys? Or that slugs have 3,000 teeth and four noses? You can find out more weird things when the National Geographic show comes to Johannesburg next week.

National Geographic, in partnership with Sci-Bono, said the engaging Weird But True interactive exhibition will give young minds the opportunity to explore the amazing and very weird world around them.

Based on the wildly successful Nat Geo Kids magazine feature and best-selling series of books, the facts and interactive features cover a broad range of topics including science, food, pop culture, and more.

“For over 130 years, National Geographic has been inspiring the explorer in all of us. Through our partnership with Sci-Bono, we hope to nurture a new generation of explorers to take us further in the fields of science and technology.

“This initiative aims to inspire both young and old to explore our world in an engaging and fun-filled way. We could not be more excited,” said Evert Van Der Veer, general manager, Fox Networks Group: Africa.

The Nat Geo Kids Weird But True! exhibition will open at the Sci-Bono Discovery Science Centre in Johannesburg on June 16 2019 and run until January 14 2020.

Located in the old Electric Workshop in Newtown, Sci-Bono is the largest science centre in South Africa and hosts interactive exhibitions and learning programmes, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with science and technology in a hands-on and experiential way.

Enquiries for group bookings or school tours can be made via the Sci-Bono information desk: info@sci-bono.co.za.

– African News Agency

