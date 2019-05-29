UJ launches online short learning programmes for accountants

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday said that they had launched first-of-its-kind online short learning programmes to equip accountants with skills to navigate the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

UJ said the 4IR for Accountants was the first suite of four courses designed especially for chartered accountants (CAs).

“This fully fledged online course provides an introduction to the Fourth Industrial Revolution by exploring key topics within this realm. These topics include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Blockchain and Ethics.”

During the keynote address, UJ’s Professor Tshilidzi Marwala shared his insights into the technologies for the 4IR.

Marwala touched on various technologies as well as concepts such as Machine Learning and Computational Intelligence. He also explored how the Fourth Industrial Revolution impacts market efficiency, economics, finance and political science.

– African News Agency (ANA)

