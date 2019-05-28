459,608 Grade 1 and Grade 8 online applications for 2020, says education department

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said on Tuesday that it had received 459,608 online applications for 2020 admissions for grades one and eight.

“The GDE is pleased with week two of the online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8. It is encouraging that to date, we have processed a total number of 459,608 applications. Grade 1 (211,584) and Grade 8 (248,024) applications were received.

“It is paramount to note that, the recorded applications are from 226,019 applicants. These figures simply indicate that, we probably have about 100,000 spaces remaining at our schools, for both grade one and eight, respectively,” the department said in a statement.

The online admissions system went live last week.

“We wish to reiterate that, parents need not panic as the departmental technicians are working tirelessly on rectifying the WA4 reference numbers received by some parents who reside closer to schools, instead of them receiving WA1. No parent will be disadvantaged.”

The GDE said the following schools had received more than 1,000 applications which was above their capacity:

1.Alberton High School

2. Northcliff High School

3. Boksburg High School

4. Hoërskool Akasia

5. Sir John Adamson High School

6. Rand Park High School

7. Hoërskool President

8. Mondeor High School

9. Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz

10. Pretoria High School for Girls

11. Hoërskool Langehoven

12. Benoni High School

13. Edenvale High School

14. Germiston High School

15. Laërskool Akasia

16. Glenvista High School

17. Hoërskool Suiderlig

18. Jeppe High School for Girls

19. Greenside High School

20. Parktown High School for Girls

21. Willowmoore High School

22. The Glen High School

23. Hoërskool Birchleigh

24. Phumlani Secondary School

25. Edenglen High School

26. Lenasia Secondary School

27. Sunward Park High School

28. Parktown High School for Boys

29. Bryanston High School

30. Hoërskool Monument

31. Roosevelt High School

32. Pretoria High School for Boys

33. Sutherland High School

34. Laërskool Theresapark

35. Jeppe High School for Boys

“Parents are reminded to submit necessary documents to all schools, within seven working days, after applying,” the statement said.

“Schools must not compel parents to fill-in administrative forms, or require some supporting documents before accepting their documents, during the application period.”

The department said the system for the admissions applications for grades one and eight would close midnight, 22 July 2019, while the placement period will run for a month from 30 August 2019 to 30 September 2019.

“Parents must visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to apply. Any parent who lacks access to the internet or requires face-to-face assistance should visit one of our walk-in centres, all public ordinary schools and identified community libraries for applications,” the GDE said.

“Alternatively, parents can contact the Department at the following telephone or email address: Call Centre on (011) 355 0000

Toll free number 0800 000 789; or email: Gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za.”

The department said that parents or guardians whose children were in Grade R also had to apply online for Grade 1.

“For all other grades (Grades 2 to 7 and Grade 9 to 11) parents should apply at the school. We appeal to parents to apply online and apply on time.

“Once more, we are humbled by the overwhelming positive response from parents and promise to do everything possible to make the experience problem free,” the GDE said.

