Gauteng parents make nearly 200,000 online applications for 2020 academic year

Almost 200,000 parents of grade one and grade eight learners have applied for places for their children in the 2020 academic year via the Gauteng department of education’s (GDE) online admissions system.

The GDE’s online admissions system went live at 8am on Monday and parents came out in their numbers to the Diepsloot Youth Centre to get assistance with the process from GDE officials.

Gauteng member of the executive council for education Panyaza Lesufi told journalists while monitoring the event: “Last year this time we were sitting at 100,000 applications, today we are sitting at 195,000 which means we have almost doubled that number.

“Remember, we have 320,000 spaces so if we are already at almost 200,000 we are reaching our target.”

Parents said they were pleased by the speedy process, with some applauding the department for offering assistance at the centre as they were unemployed and did not have internet access at home.

Lesufi said there could be some delays with the system due to the high numbers of applications, urging parents to keep trying until they completed their applications.

– African News Agency

