All systems go for Gauteng education department online admissions

The Gauteng education department’s online admissions system for 2020 grade one and eight school pupils is ready to go live, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

“All parents will be given equal opportunity to apply for their children,” Lesufi told journalists in Johannesburg.

The online admissions site would go live from 8am on Monday to midnight on July 22. Parents were urged to apply on time to avoid disappointment.

“Parents can apply to any school of their choice. There is no school that has an admissions policy for the first time in the history of the country. Non-racialism is the future.”

Lesufi said every decision made by the department was in the interests of the children of South Africa. “We felt we needed to postpone the online admissions so that we don’t have a legal case and come to a solution. I’m proud to announce that we have done that. There is no pending legal matter against us.”

This followed letters by some stakeholders who raised concerns regarding implementation of the newly amended admissions regulations and feeder zones on the system.

“It must be noted that the online admissions application system has always been aligned to the amended admissions and feeder zone regulations as published. However, in the true spirit of inclusivity, consultation, and good cooperative governance, a meeting was convened with Fedsas [Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools] where the functionality of the system was demonstrated, where open and transparent engagement transpired,” he said.

Lesufi emphasised that the feeder zone ruling was a court judgment and not just his own decision. “When the [court] judgment was passed, we went to the Constitutional Court and the court said the SGBs [school governing bodies] and schools had to be consulted.”

All schools where given maps to clearly indicate their feeder zones. Schools were given an opportunity to appeal the department’s decision. “Anyone who accuses us of not consulting with them is not being honest,” Lesufi said.

The language barrier battle was a battle the department could not win. The department refused to accept that grade R pupils be treated as a “special” group that did not not have to apply for grade one via the online admissions.

“We must break that a certain race of children is at universities while others are smoking nyaope,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

