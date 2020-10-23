 
 
Watch: Free State fire damage recovery cost estimated at R400m

Disasters 1 day ago

A young farmer, Tewie Nel, who sustained third-degree burns to his face, leg and arm while fighting the fire is stable in an intensive care unit and recovering.

Marizka Coetzer
23 Oct 2020
04:56:07 AM
Watch: Free State fire damage recovery cost estimated at R400m

Fires in the Free State. Photo: Video screenshot/Supplied

Flames spreading over kilometres and kilometres have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares across the Free State, causing millions of rands worth of damage. Various departments have called for the area to be declared as a state of disaster following the devastating fires. “The agricultural community in these areas are in dire need of urgent assistance from government and the Democratic Alliance (DA) has therefore requested the necessary processes are put in place to declare the area a disaster area in a letter to the premier of the Free State,” Dr Roy Jankielsohn leader of the official opposition in the Free...

