Oil spill in Algoa Bay not expected to reach the coast

The oil spill that occurred in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Saturday morning is not expected to reach the coast and is currently moving in an offshore direction, the environment, forestry, and fisheries department said.

The department was notified of the oil spill that took place at about 4.40am during offshore bunkering operations in Anchorage 1 of the deepwater Port of Nqura, about 20km northeast of Port Elizabeth, the department said in a statement.

“It was reported that approximately 200 to 400 liters of fuel from the receiving vessel MV Chrysanthi S, flag state Liberia, was spilled into the sea as a result of overflow during the fuel transfer. SA Marine Fuels proceeded to dispatch a commercial oil spill response service provider to mitigate and contain the spread of the spill,” the department said.

This incident was currently considered a Tier 1 level incident, which did not require intervention from the national authorities, as local resources were sufficient. The department would provide assistance if the incident escalated and required it.

Current weather conditions in Algoa bay were hindering operations, which included wildlife assessments. However, the situation had been reported to be managed and under control. The oil was not expected to reach the coast and was currently moving in an offshore direction. Transnet National Ports Authority, the South African National Parks (SANParks), the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), and other environmental bodies had been notified and were monitoring the situation along with the department.

The department was responsible for matters relating to combating oil pollution at sea under section 52(1) of the South African Maritime Safety Authority Act. Specific arrangements and tactics for responding to incidents were contained in a suite of local oil spill contingency plans managed by the department. A contingency plan was in place for the Diaz Zone (Algoa Bay) and the department would activate it should it be determined that oil was likely to wash ashore.

“An Incident Management Organisation (IMOrg), consisting of various stakeholders including this department, has been established through Operation Phakisa Oceans Economy to address South Africa’s oil spill response capability in the marine environment. The IMOrg hosted an oil spill exercise in November 2018 testing the response capability in Algoa Bay and is also keeping a close watch of the incident circumstances and status,” the department said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

