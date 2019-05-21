Disasters 21.5.2019 08:28 am

Four people, including three children, die in Khayelitsha blaze

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and a fifth person reportedly sustained injuries. 

Four people, including three children, died in a fire in Khayelitsha on Tuesday morning, the city of Cape Town reported.

A fifth person sustained injuries.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that at 4.50am, the city’s Fire and Rescue Service received a call of a formal dwelling alight, in Hlomela Street, Town 2, Khayelitsha.

“Three fire-fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle, and 14 staff members were dispatched to the incident,” Carelse said. “The fire was extinguished at 5.20am. One adult female, two female minors and one male minor passed away as a result of smoke inhalation. One adult male sustained burn wounds and was transported to hospital.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

