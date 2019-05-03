Eastern Cape flood victims to be laid to rest

Eastern Cape floods victims will be laid to rest at the weekend, Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said on Friday.

Asive Buso and Kholeka Msebenzi will be laid to rest at Ncunteni village, KwaBhaca, and Labane village in Mbizana, respectively, on Saturday morning.

Buso, 12, drowned when she was crossing an overflowing bridge in Lubhacweni village in KwaBhaca, while Msebenzi, 39, was found drowned near the river at Labane village. Both deaths occurred on Tuesday, April 23 following heavy rains which caused localised flooding.

Flood waters washed away bridges while others were left overflowing in many rural areas across the district. Many access roads were also damaged by the floods.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Nangamso Mjwacu, who was also drowned, will be buried on 11 May at her home in Kopano village in Mbizana.

Mjwacu drowned while crossing the Mzamba river on Thursday, 25 April. Her lifeless body was found on the riverbank the following day.

Mehlomakhulu said the district municipality had assisted the families in ensuring that their loved ones are afforded a dignified send-off.

“We once again convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” said Mehlomakhulu.

– African News Agency (ANA)

