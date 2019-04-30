Disasters 30.4.2019 07:51 pm

Ramaphosa declares seven days of mourning for flood victims

ANA
Hundreds of uMlazi people near Mega City were displaced after flooding water swept into their shacks, destroying all their belongings Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday declared seven days of national mourning for those who lost their lives in floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape last week, his office said.

Ramaphosa instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from May 1 to 7 as a mark of respect and in observance of the mourning period.

“President Ramaphosa has visited flood-stricken communities and assured residents that all spheres of government will assist communities in rescue and recovery efforts. The President has also welcomed the wealth of material and social support extended to affected communities by various sectors of society,” his office said in a statement.

“The President has expressed the profound appreciation of the government and people of South Africa for the messages of support received from governments around the world in relation to the recent floods. President Ramaphosa equally appreciates the international messages of congratulation extended to South Africa in recognition of our celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy.”

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu declared Thursday a provincial day of mourning and prayer, adding that the death toll had risen to 69 as more bodies continued to be recovered.

Disaster management teams have started clean-up operations across areas affected by a freak storm that left a trail of damage and destruction in its wake in KwaZulu-Natal. Several households sustained damage caused by strong winds and heavy rains. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

“A total of 64 of those who passed away are from the eThekwini metro and five from the Ugu district. A total of 1,469 people found themselves displaced by the floods and had to be provided with temporary accommodation in community halls and by their neighbours and relatives,” Mchunu said.

“Over 50 people were injured and had to be treated in hospital. We continue to search for the two citizens that are still missing. Our search and rescue is still continuing in this regard.”

Mchunu said the floods had caused damage estimated at well over R1 billion.

Cogta minister Zweli Mkhize said returning those affected by the floods to their homes was a priority for the national disaster management centre (NDMC). The cooperative governance and traditional affairs department is leading the coordination of the post disaster management work being done by the NDMC.

The provision of food relief, clothes, blankets and alternative accommodation must be coordinated, said Mkhize, and the clearing of debris and rubble in public spaces and roadways needed to be undertaken urgently.

– African News Agency (ANA)

